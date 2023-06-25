Hardy Church Stretton folk queued up for ice cream in the rain

The children went to Brooksbury Play Park after school on Friday and were delighted to find the icy treat as their reward for braving the rain.

Brooksbury Play Park had been closed for several months after the old wooden equipment had been condemned.

The new play equipment cost £55,000 and is the first half of a two phase project, with the town council now fundraising to develop a second phase aimed at younger children.

Councillor Sheila Davies, who has led the work for the Town Council said: "We were really aware how much the children had been missing the play equipment, and after all the hard work to get it completed it’s just lovely to see them all enjoying it”

Town mayor Councillor Andy Munro, Mayor, added: “Play equipment is so important to children's development both physically and mentally and it is something which everyone can enjoy for free”

The site was cleared for free earlier in the year by S J Roberts Construction who recycled all of the materials, whilst the new equipment was installed by Wicksteed.