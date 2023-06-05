Car 'left the road' in two-vehicle crash on the A49

A car "left the road" after a two-vehicle crash on the busy A49.

The collision happened at Longnor, Leebotwood, near Church Stretton shortly before 3.45pm yesterday.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 3.44pm on Sunday, June 4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Church Stretton involving two vehicles. One small hatchback had left the road. Vehicle was made safe by fire service crews using small gear. Police were also in attendance."

One fire engine was mobilised from Church Stretton station. West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

