Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Firefighters scrambled to hillside fire at Shropshire beauty spot

By David TooleyChurch StrettonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Police were scrambled to a south Shropshire beauty spot to put out a fire on the hillside.

Pinzgauer. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Pinzgauer. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Two crews from Church Stretton - including a Pinzgauer all terrain vehicle were sent to Yearlet, in the Carding Mill Valley after a report of a fire in the open at 8.24pm on Sunday.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Two fire appliances including the Pinzgauer were mobilised from Church Stretton.

"Small fire located on top of hillside."

Crews used a fogging system that uses a low volume of water under high pressure to extinguish the fire.

The incident was declared over at 9.02pm.

Church Stretton
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News