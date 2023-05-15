Firefighters scrambled to hillside fire at Shropshire beauty spot

Pinzgauer. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Two crews from Church Stretton - including a Pinzgauer all terrain vehicle were sent to Yearlet, in the Carding Mill Valley after a report of a fire in the open at 8.24pm on Sunday.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Two fire appliances including the Pinzgauer were mobilised from Church Stretton.

"Small fire located on top of hillside."

Crews used a fogging system that uses a low volume of water under high pressure to extinguish the fire.