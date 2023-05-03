Bonfire sparks emergency call out to south Shropshire beauty spot

Fire fighters were scrambled from their station at Church Stretton to a spot near the reservoir at Carding Mill Valley at 5.36pm on Wednesday.
Arriving on the scene they put it out with buckets of water.
A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Call to small bonfire in the open. Fire extinguished by crew using buckets of water."
The incident was declared over at 6.05pm.
Slightly later on in the evening a crew from Telford Central was sent to Limekiln Bank, in Telford, to a report of a fire in the open.
The crew found that a small three square metre fire in a wooded area was out on their arrival. But they used knapsacks to dampen down the area.
It was declared over at 7.13pm.