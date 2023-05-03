Notification Settings

Bonfire sparks emergency call out to south Shropshire beauty spot

By David TooleyChurch StrettonPublished:

A fire crew rushed to put out a bonfire at a south Shropshire beauty spot.

Churchg Stretton Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Fire fighters were scrambled from their station at Church Stretton to a spot near the reservoir at Carding Mill Valley at 5.36pm on Wednesday.

Arriving on the scene they put it out with buckets of water.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Call to small bonfire in the open. Fire extinguished by crew using buckets of water."

The incident was declared over at 6.05pm.

Slightly later on in the evening a crew from Telford Central was sent to Limekiln Bank, in Telford, to a report of a fire in the open.

The crew found that a small three square metre fire in a wooded area was out on their arrival. But they used knapsacks to dampen down the area.

It was declared over at 7.13pm.

