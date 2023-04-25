Picture: South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team

Two fire crews from Church Stretton were sent to Little Stretton at 11.21am this morning (Tuesday) to reports of an injured woman on the hillside.

The landscape is so tough to reach that one of the fire crews was using a Pinzgauer to be able to get to her. The crews were understood to still be at the scene at 1.15pm but they have made contact with the casualty.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 11:21 on Tuesday, fire control received a call reporting an incident classified as SSC Non Urgent in Church Stretton.

"Two fire appliances including the Pinzgauer were mobilised from Church Stretton.

"Request from ambulance to assist with injured female."

Police officers from the safer neighbourhood teams covering both Bishop's Castle and Church Stretton were also sent to the scene with an air ambulance and officials from the National Trust.

A spokesman for South Shropshire SNTs tweeted that they were at a "live rescue of a fallen walker. Air ambulance also in attendance."

They added that it was the second rescue this month.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been asked to comment.