WATCH: Helicopter fans get a treat as giant RAF Chinooks land on the Long Mynd

Picture: Benedict Rodway

The Chinooks are based at RAF Benson and were deployed to RAF Valley as part of a week-long training exercise called Kukri Dawn.

Ben Rodway, a fan of classic cars and all things RAF, was given a heads up that the Chinooks were on their way to the Long Mynd early last Tuesday.

So he dropped everything and raced into the Shropshire Hills where he was lucky enough to see the giant helicopters landing and taking off.

"They are fantastic aircraft," said Ben. "They weigh 10 tonnes and can lift 10 tonnes. And they are very noisy, which I love as a fan of classic cars."

A spokesman for the RAF confirmed that three Chinooks from RAF Benson in Oxfordshire had been deployed for a week-long training exercise to RAF Valley in north Wales.

The spokesman said: "I can confirm that three Chinooks from 28 squadron at RAF Benson were operating in the area of Long Mynd on Tuesday."

A spokesman for RAF Valley said they were undertaking high-tempo operational training of the latest eight pilots and crewmen to receive their conversion to Chinook before they graduate to join the front line at RAF Odiham.

They added that the squadron was testing low flying scenarios, gaining mountain experience with RAF Mountain Rescue Teams, including the Valley team and providing support for army soldiers, also currently training for operations at Sennybridge and Brecon training areas.

Training sorties were taking place during weekdays in working hours - and the RAF had some words of advice to helicopter spotters going to take a look.

"While we love our regular spotters coming to take a look, do please take heed of the heavy down-draught as the aircraft are taking off and landing."