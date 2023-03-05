Find out about the best optics for bird watching at RSPB south Shropshire meeting

Lake Vyrnwy

The RSPB South Shropshire Branch is holding a Talk entitled Your Optics, Your Choice! on Tuesday, March 14 with guest speaker Gary Slaytor.

Mr Slaytor worked for the RSPB at their Lake Vyrnwy Reserve and part of his role was to advise on the best choice of optics in the RSPB Shop. He will also give a short presentation on the rich wildlife often found on airfields

All are welcome at the meeting from 7.30pm on March 14 at Diddlebury Village Hall (Post Code: SY7 9DH).