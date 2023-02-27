If you've lost your house keys in Church Stretton, the police have some at the station

Village Pointe Shrewsbury. Picture: Google Maps

A set of keys were handed into Church Stretton Police Station last week after being found at the A49 near to Village Pointe.

PCSO Darren Barnett, of the policing team in south Shropshire, said: "There have been a set of house keys handed in to Church Stretton Police Station.

"They were found on the A49 near to Village Pointe earlier on this week.

"If you know who they might belong to, get them to contact one of the team at Church Stretton Station with a description of the keys, and we can get them returned."