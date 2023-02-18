High Sheriff's high praise for Church Stretton's army of volunteers

Shropshire's High Sheriff Selina Graham, centre, was impressed by the set up at The Mayfair Centre

Selina Graham has a made celebrating and highlighting the role of volunteers and was impressed when she paid a day long visit to the town admiring everything that goes on in the area.

After witnessing the depth of volunteering activities in the south Shropshire town she said: "There is almost nothing you can’t do in Church Stretton!"

She got to know about allotments, archery, bowling, bridge and a host of other volunteering opportunities and interest groups in the town.

The High Sheriff said: "The sense of community is palpable – and incredibly effective, with justifiable pride in what they achieve. Effective because public, private and voluntary sector appreciate each other and work together, effective because people engage in the activities, effective because 40 per cent of residents return views in a survey, effective by raising six figure sums in the space of a week to purchase land for the community! Effective because so many people care for the town and environment and habitats around it.

"If community is defined as “a group of people that care about each other and feel they belong together”, then Church Stretton is a shining example. The magic of a community happens when people care about each other, they develop trust. And trust unlocks collaboration, support, hope, safety and much more."

The High Sheriff's role is second in longevity only to the Monarch, having existed for more than 1,000 years.

She also visited The Mayfair Centre in Church Stretton from where 250 active volunteers offer a total of 81 different services to their local community.

A spokesman for Church Stretton Town Council said they were thrilled to receive a visit.