The fires in the open happened nearly two weeks after a major fire in the same area ravaged the hillside up Cwmdale Valley.

This time one crew from Church Stretton was scrambled to the scene at Long Mynd, Bishop's Castle at 3.43pm on Sunday.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Two separate seats of fire caused by BBQ. Crews extinguished using knapsacks and buckets of water."