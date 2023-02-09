Notification Settings

Person treated by ambulance crews after two-car crash on A49 south of Shrewsbury

By Rob Smith Church StrettonPublished: Last Updated:

A major Shropshire road south of Shrewsbury is shut after a crash involving two cars.

The A49 has been closed in both directions near Longnor, between Dorrington and Leebotwood, after a collision. One person received treatment from ambulance crews.

Firefighters were called just before 7pm to reports of a crash on the A49.

One fire crew was sent from Ludlow. A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service statement said: "At 6.57pm on Thursday, February 9, SFRS fire control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Dorrington.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.

"This incident involved two cars which were in collision and required making safe. One casualty left in the care of the ambulance service."

Motorists trying to travel between the Shrewsbury and Church Stretton areas were advised to avoid the road, following diversions using the A458.

National Highways set out the diversion routes.

Southbound - hollow circle:

  • At the junction of A5/A49 take the exit to A5 eastbound.

  • Leave the A5 at its junction with A458 and take the A458 southbound.

  • Continue along A458 southbound to its junction with B4368 at Morville.

  • Take the B4368 westbound and rejoin the A49 at Craven Arms.

Northbound - hollow triangle:

  • At the junction of A49/B4371, Church Stretton, take the B4371 eastbound.

  • Continue along B4371 to Much Wenlock.

  • At the junction of B4371/A458 take the A458 northbound.

  • Continue along A458 northbound to its junction with A5.

