Platinum pantomime set for All Stretton in February

Aladdin in 2022

In 1953, All Stretton Women's Institute staged the village’s first ever pantomime, Cinderella, in the newly built village hall.

Several more pantos followed until in 1958 All Stretton Amateur Dramatics Society was formed.

Aladdin in 1968

There has been a pantomime in the village almost every year since then, with the notable exceptions of 1996 when the village hall was extended and 2021 when covid prevented get togethers.

A spokesman for the All Stretton Amateur Dramatics Society said: "Over the years, generations of villagers have been involved, both on and off stage, and the good people of the Strettons - and beyond - have generously supported and encouraged us by coming along and cheering – even when we forget our lines or sing slightly out of tune.

"We hope to see you all again as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of All Stretton Panto with our Platinum Pantomime."

All Stretton Amateur Dramatics Society's Platinum Pantomime will be Cinderella with the sub-title The Shoe Must Go On!

It will be held at All Stretton Village Hall at 7.30pm on February 23, 24, and 25th February. There will also be a 2pm performance on Saturday, February 25.

The organisers say there will be interval refreshments including wine, bottled beer, soft drinks and ice creams.

Tickets are now on sale, priced at £8 for adults and £4 for children under the age of 16.

Tickets are available from Vine & Co General Store, and at www.ticketsource.co.uk