Alcohol thief stole more than £200 worth of booze from convenience store

By David Stubbings
Church Stretton

A man who stole more than £200 worth of alcohol from a convenience store has appeared in court.

Martin Williams appeared in court earlier this month

Martin Williams, 42, appeared at Telford Magistrates' Court on January 3 accused of stealing 10 bottles of booze from Mid-Counties Co-op store in Church Stretton on November 23 last year.

The court heard how Williams took five bottles of Gordon's Gin, a bottle of Barcadi, two bottles of Kraken Rum, one bottle Discarded Rum and a bottle of Dead Man Fingers Rum from the store in Lion Meadow, the value of which added up to £212.49.

Magistrates gave Williams, from Jamaica Street in Bristol, a two-year conditional discharge and ordered him to pay costs of £185 as well as a victim surcharge of £26.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

