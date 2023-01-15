Alcohol thief stole more than £200 worth of booze from convenience store

Martin Williams, 42, appeared at Telford Magistrates' Court on January 3 accused of stealing 10 bottles of booze from Mid-Counties Co-op store in Church Stretton on November 23 last year.

The court heard how Williams took five bottles of Gordon's Gin, a bottle of Barcadi, two bottles of Kraken Rum, one bottle Discarded Rum and a bottle of Dead Man Fingers Rum from the store in Lion Meadow, the value of which added up to £212.49.