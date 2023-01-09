New year means new challenges for Shropshire's Tommy on his fitness journey

Tommy Conlon from Church Stretton with his son: Harvey Conlon 6

Tommy Conlon, who is 36 on Wednesday, has re-set his targets for the year ahead and is now aiming to climb the three highest peaks in Shropshire and to continue fundraising.

"My final weigh in-for the 12 months will be on February 8, so it is not impossible to get closer to the target," said Tommy, from Church Stretton, who left his job as a phone shop manager to become a care worker.

"I probably won't hit 10 stone in that time, it has proven harder to lose that extra last bit. As I get fitter I am adding more muscle mass. I can do so much more than I used to including running around with my son, Harvey."

Having already gone from 34 stones to 27-and-a-half stones means that Tommy has gone from a 64 inch waist to a 53-inch waist.

Tommy Conlon and Harvey

"I want to be alive long enough to see my son grow up," said Tommy who says he is at a plateau but has not given up.

"I'm disappointed not to lose the 10 stone in a year but I haven't lost the ambition to get there. I still want to lose it."

Tommy said he us now working towards a new fitness ambition which should also see him lose more weight.

"I want to walk the three biggest hills in Shropshire - the Wrekin, Long Mynd and Caradoc - in the summer. I have never been able to do that before. I am continuing to train and will continue to lose weight."

"I already feel so much healthier, running around with Harvey and I love the fact that I am more active."

Tommy said his new found health as improved his diabetes, his asthma and fibromyalgia.

He is also enjoying a new career as a care worker with Headway Shropshire, providing support to clients with head injuries.

"I help to look after people with brain injuries and it is so much more fulfilling," said Tommy who also got married to Sarah last year.

The fundraising side of Tommy’s efforts are also going well too. He wants to raise as much as possible for The Little Rascals Foundation and The Rotary Club Of Church Stretton.