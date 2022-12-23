The crash happened at 9.20am on December 16 on the trunk road at Leebotwood, Church Stretton.

The road was closed for several hours after the collision.

Police have issued a statement saying: "We are sad to report that a man in his 60s, the driver of one the vehicles, who was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital passed away that day. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.