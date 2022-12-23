Notification Settings

Appeal for witnesses after crash driver dies

By Sue Austin

A driver died followed a collision between two lorries on the A49 in Shropshire.

The crash happened at 9.20am on December 16 on the trunk road at Leebotwood, Church Stretton.

The road was closed for several hours after the collision.

Police have issued a statement saying: "We are sad to report that a man in his 60s, the driver of one the vehicles, who was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital passed away that day. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

"Police investigations are continuing and if you witnessed the incident or can help with our enquiries please email shane.williamson@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 103 of 16 December 2022."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

