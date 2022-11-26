Landlord counting on regulars to help Christmas Toy Appeal

SOUTH COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA STEVE LEATH 25/11/22..Pics in Church Stretton at the Kings Arms pub of landlord: Mike Darch-Williams and staff member: Lucy Fox, ready to take donations for the Shropshire Star Toy Appeal..

Mike Darch-Williams, landlord of the Kings Arms in Church Stretton, is collecting toys for our sixth toy appeal.

For the first time, the Shropshire Star has joined forces with Joule's brewery to support four excellent charities in the county for our sixth toy appeal.

And we are asking our fantastic readers to make it a Christmas to remember for hundreds of children who might otherwise find it a difficult time of year.

Mike, who has kept the picturesque pub in Church Street with wife Sherrie for the past five years, said he was delighted to be able to help.

"We are part of the local community, and like to play our part," he said.

"It is good to be able to help the young people who are sometimes in danger of being forgotten, and we like to help various charities."

The Movement Centre, based at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt orthopaedic hospital near Oswestry, is one of the beneficiaries. This charity provides specialist training which helps children with conditions such as cerebral palsy gain control of their movement.

The Harry Johnson Trust, set up by Sally and Stephen Johnson in memory of their son Harry, who died in 2014 at the age of seven, provides support for children across Shropshire and Mid Wales who have been diagnosed with cancer.

We will also be handing toys to Telford Young Carers, which provides a lifeline for youngsters who have to look after loved ones with serious illnesses or disabilities.

Finally, we are also supporting the children's ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust. In the past, the appeal has enabled staff to ensure that every child in hospital on Christmas Day will receive a present.

We have six collection points across the region for this year's appeal, including the Kings Arms.

For those in the Telford area, toys and gifts can be dropped off at the Shropshire Star office at Grosvenor House, in Hollinswood Road. Conveniently located opposite Aldi, and next to the railway station and Eastern Primary, it is easy to get to with ample free parking.

Reception is open 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Thursday, and 9am to 5pm on Friday.

If a town centre location is more convenient, toys can be dropped off at Telford & Wrekin CVS's offices at Hazeldine House, next to the former Debenhams.

In Shrewsbury, The White Horse pub in Wenlock Road, opposite Shirehall, has a collection point, along with the Joule's brewery taphouse at The Red Lion in Great Hales Street, Market Drayton, and the Crown Wharf just over the county boundary in Stone.

And the need for the appeal is greater than ever this year, as the cost of living crisis takes its toll on vulnerable youngsters.

We are also appealing to any businesses or organisations able to support the campaign, either by collecting toys on our behalf or donating. Anybody able to help can contact Mark Andrews on 01952 241491.

Brand new toys and gifts can be handed over at any of the following collection points:

Telford:

Shropshire Star, Grosvenor House, Central Park, Hollinswood Road, Telford, TF2 9TW

Telford & Wrekin CVS, Hazeldine House, Central Square, Telford TF3 4JL

Shrewsbury

The White Horse, 7, Wenlock Rd, Shrewsbury, SY2 6JJ

Market Drayton

The Red Lion, Great Hales Street, Market Drayton, TF9 1JP

Church Stretton

King's Arms, 53, High Street, Church Stretton, SY6 6BY

Stone