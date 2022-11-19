Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Amazing family home for sale in Shropshire's "Little Switzerland" for just £400K

By Megan JonesChurch StrettonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A large town-centre house sat in Shropshire's own 'Little Switzerland' is on the market for offers over £399,995.

The amazing four-bed house is smack bang in the middle of Church Stretton. Photo: Zoopla
The amazing four-bed house is smack bang in the middle of Church Stretton. Photo: Zoopla

The peaks around Church Stretton reminded Victorian tourists of the Swiss Alps, leading the quaint town to be dubbed 'Little Switzerland'.

The small town, surrounded by imposing hills and forested slopes, was a magnet for wealthy Victorians hoping escape the grimy hustle and bustle of the soot filled industrial cities.

Now, this character-filled property smack bang in the town centre could be snapped up for just shy of £400k.

It has a dedicated laundry room, four bedrooms - two with en suite, a shower room, two cloakrooms, spacious cellar and off road parking.

The property also boasts a garden with raised, decked terrace for al fresco dining with a side of the Shropshire Hills.

The spacious lounge is well-lit with double windows and hosts a feature fireplace with wood-burning stove surrounded by period features including coving, picture rails, wide doors and ceiling beams.

The country-style kitchen is equally generous in size offering a wealth of storage and space for a range oven in a room adorned with beams, wall panelling and wooden floorboards.

The spacious cellar, split into two large rooms, is begging for a cosy make-over, offering buyers the opportunities for a home office, snug, workshop or games room.

The picturesque town of Church Stretton offers plenty of it's own amenities and easy access to the A49 and it's own train station - the highest in Shropshire - providing direct lines to Manchester and Cardiff.

See the listing at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/63032798

Church Stretton
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Property
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News