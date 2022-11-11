Notification Settings

Burst water pipe affects south Shropshire residents

By David Tooley

A burst water pipe caused supply disruption to residents in south Shropshire for much of Friday.

Severn Trent said properties in the SY6 area, which covers Church Stretton, All Stretton, Hamperley, Cardington, Hollyhurst, and Leebotwood, were affected from 6.01am.

A company spokesman said the repair was completed at 2.37pm after it took a few hours longer to repair than they had anticipated.

"You will still see us continuing to work in the area to reinstate the burst location. However, this shouldn't affect your water supply," the company told customers.

"Thank you for your cooperation whilst we repaired this burst."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

