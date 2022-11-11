Burst water pipe affects south Shropshire residents

Severn Trent said properties in the SY6 area, which covers Church Stretton, All Stretton, Hamperley, Cardington, Hollyhurst, and Leebotwood, were affected from 6.01am.

A company spokesman said the repair was completed at 2.37pm after it took a few hours longer to repair than they had anticipated.

"You will still see us continuing to work in the area to reinstate the burst location. However, this shouldn't affect your water supply," the company told customers.