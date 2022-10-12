Ancient Shropshire Landscape. Picture: Diana Nuttall

Diana Nuttall, who has retired, gave the Mayfair Community Centre, in Easthope Road, an incredibly generous donation last year.

Now the works are set to go on display next month with everything up for sale. Money raised will be going to support Mayfair.

Long Mynd Sheep. Picture: Diana Nuttall

A spokesperson for Mayfair said: "Much of Diana’s work is inspired by our local landscape around Church Stretton.

"Diana uses bold and vibrant colours within a limited palette, combining abstract and natural forms to produce highly individual and beautiful results."

The pieces include many original acrylic paintings and pastels as well as prints and cushions.

Mayfair will be displaying a gallery of all these artworks in its health and wellbeing centre on Saturday, November 19, from 10am-4pm.

Long Mynd Treescape. Picture: Diana Nuttall

"Everything will be for sale, with any money raised going to Mayfair," said the spokesman.

"All are welcome to take a wander around the gallery for free and enjoy viewing Diana’s work. Light refreshments will be available to purchase.

"Don’t miss this final opportunity to purchase a stunning, original art work by Diana whilst also supporting the work that Mayfair does in our community.

"A perfect chance to stock up on truly one-off Christmas gifts."

Diana said there are about 40 paintings left from exhibition work which featured local scenes. But there is also "Lions in Venice, Mammoths in Shropshire"; Iceland exhibition "Seen and Unseen" and her Treescape series of which there were originally 16.