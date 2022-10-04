Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rise and shine to catch stunning scenery shots

By Nick HumphreysChurch StrettonPublished:

These pretty pictures of a Shropshire sunrise showed a bright start to the week in the county.

These images were captured by Steven Singh-Keating @aneedtopaint
These images were captured by Steven Singh-Keating @aneedtopaint

The top image was captured by full-time artist Steven Singh-Keating from the Long Mynd.

Steven, who regularly shares dramatic pictures of Shropshire scenery on his Twitter account @aneedtopaint, said: "Monday, what a great start. A little chilly but wonderful up here on the hills."

He added: "The pictures are taken from the Long Mynd. I live at the foot of the Long Mynd so it takes me about 20 minutes or so to get to that point where I took the pictures.

"I walk the Long Mynd most mornings. I usually attack it from different footpaths. I walk about seven to nine miles and leave this time of year at around 6am. Sunrise happened at about 7.10am."

Tag us on Twitter with your stunning Shropshire scenery images at @shropshirestar

Church Stretton
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News