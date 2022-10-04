Rise and shine to catch stunning scenery shots

These images were captured by Steven Singh-Keating @aneedtopaint

The top image was captured by full-time artist Steven Singh-Keating from the Long Mynd.

Steven, who regularly shares dramatic pictures of Shropshire scenery on his Twitter account @aneedtopaint, said: "Monday, what a great start. A little chilly but wonderful up here on the hills."

He added: "The pictures are taken from the Long Mynd. I live at the foot of the Long Mynd so it takes me about 20 minutes or so to get to that point where I took the pictures.

"I walk the Long Mynd most mornings. I usually attack it from different footpaths. I walk about seven to nine miles and leave this time of year at around 6am. Sunrise happened at about 7.10am."