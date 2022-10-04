Rise and shine to catch stunning scenery shots

The top image was captured by full-time artist Steven Singh-Keating from the Long Mynd.
Steven, who regularly shares dramatic pictures of Shropshire scenery on his Twitter account @aneedtopaint, said: "Monday, what a great start. A little chilly but wonderful up here on the hills."
He added: "The pictures are taken from the Long Mynd. I live at the foot of the Long Mynd so it takes me about 20 minutes or so to get to that point where I took the pictures.
"I walk the Long Mynd most mornings. I usually attack it from different footpaths. I walk about seven to nine miles and leave this time of year at around 6am. Sunrise happened at about 7.10am."
Tag us on Twitter with your stunning Shropshire scenery images at @shropshirestar