Families can have say on future plans for Church Stretton play area

The play area. Picture: Church Stretton Town Council

Church Stretton Town Council has launched a consultation for the replacement of the play equipment on the Brooksbury Playing Field, off Churchill Road.

A survey is available until October 7 for families to have a say on its future.

A Town Council spokesman said: "The wooden adventure playground equipment in this field has come to the end of its life.

"The sensory garden has become neglected and overgrown so we would like to hear your views on the replacing the equipment in this area.

"This field, also known as Richard Robinson Field, was bequeathed to the town for use as a recreation and playground for children and young people.

"The old wooden adventure playground equipment was extremely popular for families, including children coming home from the nearby schools."

Families can take part in the consultation by visiting https://www.churchstretton-tc.gov.uk/.../play-equipment.../ while alternatively paper copies can be found at the Council Offices, Church Stretton Library and the leisure centre.