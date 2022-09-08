Incredible flat for sale in Shropshire's 'Little Switzerland' but it does back onto a graveyard

Three-bedroom Church Stretton flat. Photo: Right Move

The three-bedroom home has gone up for sale in Church Stretton - dubbed Little Switzerland by the Victorians - and even though the views, which include a historical church, are amazing, it does back onto a graveyard!

Three-bedroom Church Stretton flat. Photo: Right Move

However, if you can get over the whole headstones thing, the first-floor flat apparently boasts three spacious bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen/living room, one bathroom and is conveniently located near the town centre.

And perhaps the most appealing thing about the property is its price - currently on the market for what seems like a generous £235,000.

Three-bedroom Church Stretton flat. Photo: Right Move

Miller Evans Shrewsbury are marketing the property, and the listing says: "This well presented and spacious, first floor, three bedroom flat benefits from gas fired central heating and has accommodation including; entrance hall, open-plan kitchen/living/dining area, three double bedrooms and bathroom. No upward chain.

"The property occupies a fantastic town centre location, within the hearth of Church Stretton and boasts delightful outlooks to the fore and rear, towards the Stretton Hills and of the Church.

"Within the Church Stretton area there are a fantastic range of amenities, including good schools, local shops, Co-op supermarket, bus and rail services, doctors, dentists and vets and a range of cafes and restaurants, whilst the surrounding hills provide wonderful opportunities for recreational pursuits.

"A beautifully presented and spacious, first floor, three bedroom flat."

Three-bedroom Church Stretton flat. Photo: Right Move