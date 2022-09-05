Chance to meet council leader in south Shropshire

Leader Lezley meets a local resident at her Meet the Leader event in Bishop’s Castle

Councillor Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, is to host the latest of her Meet the Leader event in Church Stretton on Thursday, September 8.

Councillor Picton will be at Mayfair Community Centre (SY6 6BL) in the town from 10am until 12pm.

Councillor Picton said: “I can’t wait to hear about the things that really matter to you.

“If you can, please make sure that you come along to meet me. In return, I promise to listen, and anything I can’t answer I will write down and make sure that it’s actioned as appropriate.

“I look forward to seeing you there.”

Everyone is welcome to come along to the event in Church Stretton and sit down with Lezley to share their ideas to help make Shropshire an even better place.

Slots during the Meet the Leader event will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.