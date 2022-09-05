Notification Settings

Chance to meet council leader in south Shropshire

By David TooleyChurch StrettonPublished:

A council leader will be meeting local residents in south Shropshire later this week.

Leader Lezley meets a local resident at her Meet the Leader event in Bishop’s Castle
Councillor Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, is to host the latest of her Meet the Leader event in Church Stretton on Thursday, September 8.

Councillor Picton will be at Mayfair Community Centre (SY6 6BL) in the town from 10am until 12pm.

Councillor Picton said: “I can’t wait to hear about the things that really matter to you.

“If you can, please make sure that you come along to meet me. In return, I promise to listen, and anything I can’t answer I will write down and make sure that it’s actioned as appropriate.

“I look forward to seeing you there.”

Everyone is welcome to come along to the event in Church Stretton and sit down with Lezley to share their ideas to help make Shropshire an even better place.

Slots during the Meet the Leader event will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Other events have taken place in Ludlow, Ellesmere, Market Drayton and Bishop’s Castle. There is also another one planned for Wem later this year and Bridgnorth is also on her radar.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

