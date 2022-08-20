Britain's Got Talent star wows couple in surprise appearance at 'wonderful' wedding

Singer Nick with happy couple Danielle and Alex. Photo: Adam Davies weddings

Singer-songwriter Nick Edwards shot to fame when he reached the semi-final in series 15 of the talent finding show with a song called Daddy's Little Girls.

For father of the bride Bruce Williams it was the perfect and most touching of songs, as he has three daughters - one of whom, Danielle, 28, was getting married at the Haybarn in Wall under Heywood, Church Stretton.

Bruce said he wanted the song performed after the speeches at at the wedding for Danielle, the first of his and Janie's daughters to tie the knot. Her sisters are Brittany, 25, and Amber, 22.

Nick on stage. Photo: Adam Davies weddings

The couple don't want their new surname revealed.

But groom Alex, 30, picked up the challenge and contacted singer Nick on social media, to ask him if the song could be played. It hasn't been released yet as a single and he couldn't find a copy of the song's lyric.

To his surprise Nick decided to make a three-hour trip to the wedding venue all the way from Doncaster and actually sing the song in person.

"There was just pure shock," said Danielle. "I don't think there was a dry eye in the house. My mum is one of three girls too, and we are a female-heavy family.

Nick with Danielle, Alex and Bruce. Photo: Adam Davies weddings

Max Elwell, the wedding co-ordinator, said Alex and the venue kept the surprise appearance a complete secret right up to the wedding day of August 6.

"Nick is such a lovely guy," said Max. "It surprised everyone and was fabulous. You should have seen Bruce and Danielle's faces. They were both crying and the whole room was crying, it was so emotional and perfect. It was the perfect wedding.

"When Nick arrived we hid him away in an office and were careful that no-one got a glimpse of him. There were lots of winks and nods with Alex."

Nick even made time later to chat to everyone and posed for official wedding photos.

"He told us he had recently returned from Nashville recording more music and he was a thoroughly lovely guy and legend," said Max.

Danielle also praised their daytime singer Ross McWhirter, who stayed on despite the speeches overrunning.