Weather continues to cause problems for county firefighters

The latest was in Eaton-Under-Heywood, Church Stretton. where a tractor, baler and around 50 metres of hedgerow and woodland were alight,
Crews from Church Stretton and Ludlow went to the fire, which started at around 4.30pm.
It was among a spate of agricultural vehicle fires in the county during the dry weather with no less than six on Wednesday involving combine harvesters and a seventh an agricultural trailer.
They included a dramatic combine harvester fire near Wem which was battled by crews from five stations.
Today has seen a road-sweeper partially destroyed in a blaze in the St George's area of Telford and a fire in Quatford, near Bridgnorth which saw five hectares of double hedgerow and hay bales alight.