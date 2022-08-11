Weather continues to cause problems for county firefighters

Crews battle a combine harvester fire near Wem on Wednesday

The latest was in Eaton-Under-Heywood, Church Stretton. where a tractor, baler and around 50 metres of hedgerow and woodland were alight,

Crews from Church Stretton and Ludlow went to the fire, which started at around 4.30pm.

It was among a spate of agricultural vehicle fires in the county during the dry weather with no less than six on Wednesday involving combine harvesters and a seventh an agricultural trailer.

They included a dramatic combine harvester fire near Wem which was battled by crews from five stations.