Badly parked car blocks fire crews called to rescue trainer-wearing rock climbers

By Megan HoweChurch StrettonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Frustrated fire crews were blocked by a parked car as they went to rescue four men stuck at a popular beauty spot.

Police and Fire Crews dispatched to Carding Mill Valley Photo: South Shropshire SNT's
South Shropshire's Safer Neighbourhood Team team took to Twitter to share their frustration, after the parked vehicle blocked emergency access to Carding Mill Valley, near Church Stretton, last night.

Police offers and two crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called out at approximately 8.50pm to rescue the men, after they got stuck when rock climbing in trainers.

The SNT team urged drivers to "think before they park", and appealed to adventurers to ensure that they are properly prepared when climbing the Shropshire Hills or enjoying areas of natural beauty.

They said: "Police and two crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue dispatched to rescue four gents who got stuck when rock climbing in trainers.

"If you're going to enjoy the Shropshire hills please ensure you are properly prepared.

"There is loads of space to park at Carding Mill Valley yet somebody still chose to park their car, blocking the emergency access, resulting in it being dragged out of the way costing precious time. Think before you park."

Carding Mill Valley and the Shropshire Hills is an expanse of upland heath protected by the National Trust.

It has multiple short and long walking routes which are popular with tourists.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

