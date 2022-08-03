Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Car ends up on its roof in one-vehicle crash on A49 near Church Stretton

By David TooleyChurch StrettonPublished: Last Updated:

One person was assessed by the ambulance service after a crash on the A49 near Church Stretton.

The A49 at Leebotwood. Picture: Google
The A49 at Leebotwood. Picture: Google

A fire crew from Church Stretton was scrambled to Leebotwood at 2.38pm on Wednesdayto a report of a road traffic collision.

When they arrived they found a crash involving one car. The land ambulance service and the police were also at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a car on its roof on the A49 at 2.29pm.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, who got themselves out of the car.

"Following assessment, the patient was able to be discharged at the scene."

The fire crew made the vehicle safe before sending their incident stop message at 2.53pm.

West Mercia Police have been invited to comment.

Church Stretton
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Transport
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News