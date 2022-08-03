Car ends up on its roof in one-vehicle crash on A49 near Church Stretton

The A49 at Leebotwood. Picture: Google

A fire crew from Church Stretton was scrambled to Leebotwood at 2.38pm on Wednesdayto a report of a road traffic collision.

When they arrived they found a crash involving one car. The land ambulance service and the police were also at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a car on its roof on the A49 at 2.29pm.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, who got themselves out of the car.

"Following assessment, the patient was able to be discharged at the scene."

The fire crew made the vehicle safe before sending their incident stop message at 2.53pm.