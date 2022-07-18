Church Stretton's Royal British Legion branch celebrates centenary

Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Col Michael Evans TD presenting the Centenary Pennant to Branch President Mr Nigel Marsden. Photograph by Alys Harrison

The centenary dinner of the Church Stretton and District Branch of the Royal British Legion with guests sharing memories of military connections and service.

Branch secretary Les Mackey commissioned and read a poem to mark the occasion, describing the work of the branch, supporting the veteran community and marking remembrance each year.

The culmination of the evening saw the presentation of a specially commissioned pennant by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Colonel Michael Evans TD.

The standard and pennant are routinely housed in St Laurence’s Church, Church Stretton where it can be seen by all.

Philip Dunne MP was also in attendance and shared his congratulations and appreciation of the role the Royal British Legion plays in supporting the military community and their families.

Lt Col (Retd) Pete Stowell, the branch chairman, said: “After a tough few years, particularly for our older members, it was marvellous to have everyone together again, enjoying each other’s company.

"It’s a testament to the hard work of committee’s past and present that we were able to reach such a significant milestone.