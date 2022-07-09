Church exhibition celebrates 70 year of reign.

SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 08/07/2022..Pic in Bishops Castle at St John the Baptist Church, where they has an exhibition based on the queen and period during her reign, which consisted of panels of info, cut outs etc etc. L-R: Bryan Podmore with his panel and organisers: , David Prehous and Tim Halford..

Contributors to the exhibition, at St John The Baptist Church have chosen topics ranging from personalities, events, invention, achievements and developments and personal memories, all with thie range of 1952-20222.

The contributors have all come from the Bishops Castle community or are members of the church congregation and most have used photographs, newspaper cuttings or images from the past as part of their panels.

David Preshous, one of the organisers of the display and a member of the congregation at the church said they thought it was fitting to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee year with an appropriate theme.

He said; "Some people have used the royal theme for their panels, others have produced ones on significant events that took place during the 70 years such as the moon landings - with 40 panels it presents a unique journey recalling many aspects of the seventy years of her majesty the Queen's reign."

Members of the Bishops Castle food bank have also contributed to the display, which is running until Tuesday at St John The Baptist, Church Lane.