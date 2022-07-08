Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Thoughtless parkers in Shropshire are asked to put their common sense into gear

By David TooleyChurch StrettonPublished:

Polite south Shropshire police have asked drivers to think before they block the exit of a town's fire station.

Photo: @SouthShropsCops
Photo: @SouthShropsCops

Despite having words in big letters and in yellow advising drivers not to stop in front of Church Stretton Fire Station it seems some people haven't been putting their common sense into gear.

In a nicely worded tweet the South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Teams gave some sage advice to people who may be thinking it is ok to park in front of the emergency crews base in Sandford Avenue.

"Please refrain from parking across the front of Church Stretton fire station, our superb team of fire fighters from Shropshire Fire & Rescue may be required to turn out at a moment's notice and every second counts."

Church Stretton
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News