Thoughtless parkers in Shropshire are asked to put their common sense into gear

Photo: @SouthShropsCops

Despite having words in big letters and in yellow advising drivers not to stop in front of Church Stretton Fire Station it seems some people haven't been putting their common sense into gear.

In a nicely worded tweet the South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Teams gave some sage advice to people who may be thinking it is ok to park in front of the emergency crews base in Sandford Avenue.

"Please refrain from parking across the front of Church Stretton fire station, our superb team of fire fighters from Shropshire Fire & Rescue may be required to turn out at a moment's notice and every second counts."