Town's public toilets targeted by vandals in spate of evening attacks

Church Stretton. Photo: Google

Church Stretton Town Council has asked residents in the Lutwyche Road area of the town to keep their eyes peeled after the most recent attack at 4pm on Thursday when a strip light was pulled down from the ceiling.

Shiela Davies, of the town council, said: "Unfortunately, we have had no alternative but to close the toilets to the public until repairs can be undertaken."

The police have been informed and people have been seen leaving the scene. There have been a number of attacks over the last few weeks, says the council.

"As well as being inconvenient for members of the public, this repeated vandalism is causing the town council additional costs for repairs.