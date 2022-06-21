Survey results in over future of Shropshire historic working farm

Wagonner Simon Trueman, with 'Alfie', next to the stone cider mill, at Acott Scott Historic Working Farm

The farm, near Church Stretton, has been operated by Shropshire Council, as tenants of the Acton Scott Estate since the 1970s.

Although the museum welcomes approximately 20,000 visitors a year, the popular attraction is no longer considered to be financially sustainable by the council, and it is working with the owners of the Acton Scott Estate to find an alternative operating model to a sustainable future.

Acton Scott Historic Working Farm was the vision of Thomas Acton, who established the museum to demonstrate historic farming techniques.

Faced with the need to find a financially sound future, Shropshire Council launched a public engagement exercise in February which included a survey, direct responses and holding discussions with the Friends of Acton Scott Historic Working Farm, the local community and the education and heritage skills sector.

It says there were 1,122 responses to the survey and 160 direct responses were received.

Steam threshing at Acton Scott

Shropshire council cabinet member Councillor Cecilia Motley said people who responded say they visit to see something beautiful or interesting, learn something new, see agricultural heritage, enjoy a day with family and friends, see and feed the animals, for education and courses and to enjoy the café.

She said some people were very happy with their visits and were unable to suggest improvements.

However, others suggested the operators should expand the range of activities, workshops, courses and events and develop the café and shop. There should also be increased investment in and maintenance of facilities.

Access and transportation should be improved others suggested,as well as the marketing and promotion of the museum.

Councillor Motley said: "Shropshire Council has committed to working with the Acton Scott Estate to find an alternative operating model that provides a sustainable future and the information gathered from this survey will help inform this process. We would like to thank everyone who took the time to take part.