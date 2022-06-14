Open house in Church Stretton to help home owners save energy

SOUTH WORDS REPORTERS. Jon Cooke with the new electricity charging station at the Co-op in Church Stretton.PIC BY MARK BOOTH 29/7/14.

The doors to nine homes in the area will be open on the weekend of June 25 and June 26, including one in Rushbury and others in Little Stretton and All Stretton.

It is a move which forms part of a national scheme aimed at showing people what can be achieved to help both themselves and the country in reaching low carbon emissions.

Jon Cooke, 76, who is Trustee and one of the founding members of Stretton Climate Care, said: "We have staged two open homes events previously several years ago.

"Visitors will be able to see the work the owners have done to reduce energy costs and make their homes more energy efficient.

"With ever growing energy costs and the need to make our homes low carbon, this is an opportunity to see first-hand what can be done.

"It is also a chance for people to talk with the owners about their retro-fit journeys and what went well and also perhaps what did not go well.

"On show will be examples of air-source heat pumps, photo-voltaic panels, self-installed under-floor heating, rainwater harvesting, solar hot water, heat extraction and ventilation, home battery storage and smart heating controls, as well, as numerous low cost ideas on how to save energy.

"We are delighted to have arranged this weekend to showcase good examples of how dramatic energy reduction can be achieved and at the same time greatly reduce carbon emissions.

"The idea is to provide visitors with an incentive to reach zero carbon emissions and learn what they can do. Some ideas can be achieved at no cost or for low cost.

"People will have to book an appointment to see three of the houses but the others will be open between 10am to 12.30pm and from 2pm to 4pm.