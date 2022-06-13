Police tape

Now police say they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened on May 23, in Little Stretton.

West Mercia Police say at about 5.10pm the Monday a woman was walking along an unclassified lane near to Old Hall Farm when she was struck by a farm quad bike.

"The vehicle, which had been used for herding sheep, had rolled down a hill and through a hedge before colliding with the woman," said a police spokesman.

"It then crashed through a gate, struck a wall and a storage hopper."

The woman, who is 58, suffered head injuries and was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.

Police say that although in a remote location there is a campsite close by and officers hope that someone from there may have witnessed the incident.