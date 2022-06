Crews called to crash near Church Stretton

The accident happened near to Acton Scott at about 12.45am.

Emergency services went to the scene to find that there was just one vehicle involved.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "One vehicle had come to rest on its roof.

One female had self-extricated and was in the care of ambulance service."

Firefighters from Church Stretton made the vehicle safe and assisted with lighting the scene.