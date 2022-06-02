Notification Settings

Have your say on £75,000 Church Stretton play equipment plans

By David TooleyChurch StrettonPublished: Last Updated:

Residents of Church Stretton can have their say on plans to replace about £75,000 worth of play equipment.

Play equipment at Brooksbiry Recreation Ground. Picture: Church Stretton Town Council

Church Stretton Town Council will be consulting on plans for replacing the equipment on Brooksbury Recreation Ground, in Churchill Road at the Children’s Park Consultation gazebo, at the Family Fun Day on Friday (June 3).

The council says repairing the equipment is no longer possible as the spare parts supplier has gone out of business and they have not been able to source alternative.

Before committing council funding, aided by community fund-raising, the council says it wishes to consult the community on what play equipment they would like to see. There will be pictures of the various options.

The council is in the process of updating all its children’s play equipment.

Work on All Stretton Play area has just been completed.

Work to replace safety matting under play equipment in Sandford Avenue Recreation Park is being completed at a cost of just over £20,000.

