Plea issued to residents urging them not to climb beauty spot to view fireworks

Caer Caradoc

Caer Caradoc, near Church Stretton, is being used as a fireworks launch base and a special event has been organised on safer ground at Russell’s Meadow at 9.00pm on Thursday.

A message on the town council's website says: "For Health and Safety reasons, it is IMPORTANT = that no member of the public seeks to climb Caer Caradoc on the evening of Thursday June 2 to witness the fireworks at close quarters.

"The public must stay away for essential health and safety reasons."