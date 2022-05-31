Notification Settings

Plea issued to residents urging them not to climb beauty spot to view fireworks

By David TooleyChurch StrettonPublished:

A council has warned people off climbing a south Shropshire beauty spot to get closer to jubilee fireworks later this week.

Caer Caradoc
Caer Caradoc

Caer Caradoc, near Church Stretton, is being used as a fireworks launch base and a special event has been organised on safer ground at Russell’s Meadow at 9.00pm on Thursday.

A message on the town council's website says: "For Health and Safety reasons, it is IMPORTANT = that no member of the public seeks to climb Caer Caradoc on the evening of Thursday June 2 to witness the fireworks at close quarters.

"The public must stay away for essential health and safety reasons."

But people will be most welcome to watch on safely at the town's Platinum Jubilee launch event, although bookings for free wine and cakes have now closed.

