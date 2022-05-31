Church Stretton Arts Festival tickets go on sale

Corvus Upper Voices. Picture: Alessandro Tear

The festival which runs from July 23 to August 13 with the associated art, crafts and photography exhibition starts on July 26 and continues daily through to August 6.

Joan Arnfield, who chairs the festival, said a festival flyer being delivered to homes had a "range of performances to suit all tastes".

She added: "This year’s music performances include classical, rock and jazz while the spoken word presentations range from poetry to drama. Free coffee concerts are also on tap during the first week of the festival, followed by three free organ recitals during the second week."

Lucy Stevens is kicking off the festival with a tribute to Virgina Woolf in both words and song.

Other entertainment will be provided by one of the UK’s best-loved poets Roger McGough; Heartbreak Productions bringing us Jane Eyre, Dr. John Chu of the National Trust (100 Paintings from the Trust’s Collection) and Alison Neil. Alison returns to the festival stage with a one-woman play telling the story of The Fossil Lady of Lyme, Mary Anning.

She added: "As usual, the festival also includes a wide variety of music.

"Early music fans will be delighted by Passamezzo and their show Music for the Mayflower, while others will be fascinated by the combination of harp and upper voices presented by Louise Thomson and the Corvus Consort. Gamal Khamis, a prize-winning pianist will also give a recital."

Two quartets and a trio are on tap. The A4 Brass are principal players in some of the UK’s top brass bands, while Karolos is a unique chamber music quartet featuring violin, cello, viola and guitar. The Linos piano trio draw on their rich and diverse backgrounds to bring life and excitement to both masterpieces and hidden gems.

Fans of rock stars Sting and the Police will want to book for a night with the Rozzers (their No. 1 tribute band) on July 30.

If jazz is your thing, then fans should plan to come to the final concert on August 13 at Concord College.

Joanna Eden and the Chris Ingham Trio are celebrating the music of Joanna’s vocal hero American jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald with a concert entitled Embraceable Ella.

Further information and tickets can be obtained by visiting www.strettonfestival.org.uk.

Those without access to the web can obtain tickets from Church Stretton Library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings in June and July between 10 and 12.00 noon and at most Festival events. The Arts Festival info line is 07436 958499.