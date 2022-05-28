Church Stretton Town Council launches new logo to capture how it is 'nestled in the natural beauty of the Long Mynd'

Church Stretton's new logo

Church Stretton's new image was designed by graphic designer Matthew Mills, who is based in Craven Arms, and will replace one which has been in use since the year 2000 and wasn't working well in digital form.

They wanted to create a logo that captured the town and community of Church Stretton nestled in the natural beauty of the Long Mynd with its light patterning the hills.

The new logo launch precedes the coming of a new website which they expect to be able to press the first buttons on in June. The council aims to improve transparency and accessibility and to make it easier for residents to find the information they want.