Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Church Stretton Town Council launches new logo to capture how it is 'nestled in the natural beauty of the Long Mynd'

By David TooleyChurch StrettonPublished:

A south Shropshire town council has adopted a brand new logo to help bring it into the digital age.

Church Stretton's new logo
Church Stretton's new logo

Church Stretton's new image was designed by graphic designer Matthew Mills, who is based in Craven Arms, and will replace one which has been in use since the year 2000 and wasn't working well in digital form.

They wanted to create a logo that captured the town and community of Church Stretton nestled in the natural beauty of the Long Mynd with its light patterning the hills.

The new logo launch precedes the coming of a new website which they expect to be able to press the first buttons on in June. The council aims to improve transparency and accessibility and to make it easier for residents to find the information they want.

A total price tag of less than £5,000 has been attached to the logo and website work which the council is pleased with.

Church Stretton
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News