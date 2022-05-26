Full diary of jubilee events announced in Church Stretton

The Queen is marking her Platinum Jubilee

Everything from a jubilee quiz to a 'Dress Like a Royal' fancy dress competition and parties late into the night will mark the platinum jubilee in the Church Stretton area over the entire long weekend from June 2 to June 5.

"What a fantastic line up to celebrate this iconic event," said Councillor Helen Stowell, in an announcement on the Church Stretton Town Council website.

"Many thanks to all our event organisers for the work they’re putting into making the weekend so special.

"Another example of the talent and generosity of our wonderful Church Stretton community."

An online quiz of The Queen and Church Stretton kicks off the celebrations. There's a £100 prize on offer for the top brainbox but entries have to be returned by tomorrow (May 27).

Full details on the town council's website.

Church Stretton will also fly all 54 flags of the Commonwealth, which the Queen is head, from before the bank holiday to the end of the arts festival in August.

John Vine of Newsworld has generously agreed to provide poles for these flags and arranged for them to be flown above shops.

Among a host of individual events are:

A flower festival at St. Michael and All Angels Church, in All Stretton, from the Thursday to Sunday, June 5. It's a part of the All Stretton Village and the wider St Lawrence Parish celebrations.

The festival will celebrate the Queen’s faith, with elements of her reign interpreted in the floral displays. The church will be open from on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 10am-4pm and from 1pm – 4pm on Sunday.

At Russells Meadow on Thursday, June 2 there will be a Have-A-Go Petanque Session and Competition with jubilee medals on offer from 12 noon.

From 2pm – 4pm there will be a Junior Have-A-Go Volleyball Session for youngsters under 12 years of age with Stephen Redmond.

At 9pm the Church Stretton Jubilee Launch and Fireworks will be held at Russells Meadow Pavilion.

The Church Stretton Community Singers will perform the Song for the Commonwealth, specially commissioned for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, plus others, before witnessing the firework display by the Scouts on the top of Caer Caradoc at 9.45 pm, when beacons will be lit nation-wide.

The bad news is that all tickets for that event have been sold out.

At All Stretton Village Hall on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3 there will be an exhibition organised by The All Stretton History Society of all things 1950s, including pictures and a 1950s living room.

On Friday, June 3 there will be a Jubilee Family Fun Day and Dog Show at Sandford Avenue Park.

There will be a full range of attractions for children from bouncy castles, a gladiator ring, face painting/balloon folding plus craft sessions and badge making.

The fancy dress competition is open to all children 11 years and under with the theme “Dress Like a Royal’

Register from 11 am, the competition will be held at 11:30 am

For older youngsters, there is free crazy golf, have-a-go archery and the challenge of a climbing wall or entering skateboarding competitions.

There is also a dog show with 12 classes, as well as a dogs in fancy dress competition and the opportunity to test out your dog on the agility course.

The Fire Service will be demonstrating their recovery vehicle over the BMX track. There is the opportunity for all ages to have free coaching in skateboarding, tennis, bowls or croquet – why not give it a try! Throughout the day, there will be performances by local talent, young and old, in singing, music and dance.

Programmes, giving details of the Dog Show classes, the Fancy Dress competitions for dogs and children and the skateboarding competitions, as well as the entertainment schedule are available throughout May from the Town Council office, Mayfair and Wrights Estate Agent.

At Coppice Leasowes on Friday, June 3, there will be a guided walk of the nature reserve from 2.30pm

Meet inside Sandford Avenue Recreation Park, near the gate which leads onto the railway crossing (which is in the north western end of the park).

All are welcome although children must be accompanied by an adult. Sensible footwear is advised as rough ground and/or wet areas. The walk will take about an hour and involve crossing the A49.

On Saturday, June 4 at Rectory Wood and Field there will be a bird walk at 8am, at 9.30 am the mayor will make a formal declaration of the wood and field's designation as a Local Nature Reserve. Church Stretton is the only town in the county to have two Local Nature Reserves.

At 10am Mike Shurmer and Graham Wenman will give a talk about moths before Isabel Carter gives a butterfly talk from 11.15am to 12.30pm

There will be a Jubilee Pary from 2pm until late at Dudgeley Farm, Lower Wood, All Stretton, on Saturday, June 4. There will be Royal Fancy Dress.

There will be competitions and games during the afternoon, as well as live Music & DJ late afternoon/evening. There will be hot food and a licensed bar, or bring a picnic. Toilets available.

All are welcome to this family friendly event, but no dogs (except assistance dogs). There is parking at Dudgeley Farm, but people are encouraged to use the shuttle bus that will run between All Stretton village and Dudgeley. Full information and updates will be posted on the Facebook group: All Stretton Jubilee

And on Sunday, June 5 at Cudwell Meadow there will be a celebration of the purchase of Cudwell Meadow as a community owned wetland wildflower meadow.

A short opening event will include the unveiling of a new information board and will be followed by an hour’s wildflower walk around the meadow led by Mike Carter.

Also on Sunday, at All Saints Church, Little Stretton, there will be a village party in the afternoon for the villages of Little Stretton and Minton, with a plant sale to raise funds for a number of community projects.

At 6pm on Sunday, June 5 at St Michael and All Angels Church, All Stretton, there will be a Jubilee Songs of Praise Service to bring the jubilee celebrations to a rousing close.