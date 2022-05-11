Notification Settings

Lorry and car involved in smash on A49 near Church Stretton

By Nick HumphreysChurch StrettonPublished:

A lorry and a car were involved in a smash on the A49 near Church Stretton this afternoon.

The collision happened at All Stretton at around 4.20pm. No-one was trapped in the vehicles and paramedics were not sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 4.22pm on Wednesday, May 11, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in All Stretton involving one lorry and one car. No persons trapped.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Church Stretton. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the police."

