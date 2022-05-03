Musical kids are 'Top of the Drops' with £1,000 win

Severn Trent's Chris Harper hands over a cheque to St Lawrence Primary School pupils and twins Toby and Jacob Cleaton

Pupils at St Lawrence Primary School in Church Stretton won the prize money in a song writing competition, Top of the Drops, organised by Severn Trent.

The water company is the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games official nature and carbon neutral sponsor. Their job is to help the event achieve a carbon neutral legacy.

The firm organised a song writing competition for all the primary schools across the whole of the Midlands and beyond.

The focus of the competition was to compose a catchy song that encouraged people to drink more water, recycle plastic and take more care of the environment.

Music teacher at St Lawrence Primary School, Georgina Allen-Brown, said: "The children worked really hard on this challenge and together as a team we wrote a super song called ‘Keep Hydrated’ which has now become one of their assembly songs.

"We were very proud and excited when Severn Trent contacted us to announce that our song entry had made it into the top three overall and that we had won £1,000 in prize money. We’re looking forward to choosing some new musical equipment for the children to use in school.