Bingo, curry and comedy to raise roof for village hall

Photo: Westhope Village Hall/Facebook

This Friday, April 19, there is a cash bingo event at Westhope Village Hall, near Church Stretton. Doors open at 7pm and it'll be eyes down at 7.30pm. There will be refreshments and a licensed bar.

On Sunday, May 7, there is a curry and comedy night at the hall - a special fundraiser for the village hall roof.

A promises auction on the night includes race day tickets, meals out, painter and decorator, tree surgeon, spa day, champagne, 24hr carp fishing, valeting, an obelisk garden planter, alpaca walking, yoga sessions, a full head colour trim and blow dry, day course at Westhope College, cleaning services and various vouchers.

Tickets cost £10 and doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

To buy tickets contact Betty on 07860447397 or Amie on 07486414742.