Superstar David Beckham's eye-catching old car to be auctioned off in Shropshire

David Beckham's old Lincoln Navigator

The football legend's Lincoln Navigator, a car popular with A-list celebrities in the early 2000s, will go under the hammer at Mullock's Ltd specialist auctioneers and valuers in Church Stretton. A copy of the logbook signed by Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, is also included in the lot, as well as a number plate with Goldenballs' initials.

Former England captain Beckham would have been cruising to Manchester United training in the luxurious motor, having owned it at the height of his footballing pomp. Now the 4x4, one of the first of its make and model to be imported to the UK, will be kept under lock and key in sleepy Shropshire, two decades after it was ferrying the nation's number one power couple.

The car comes with a private plate with Beckham's initials

Ben Jones, director at Mullock's, said: "Everyone wants something that was owned or used by players, shirts or boots. There was an old BMW of his which sold for about $120,000, but that was a top of the range BMW rather than a left-hand drive lump of muscle. It could be nice for a bit of kudos to be driving around in Beckham's car. But I don't think I've got the money to fill it up!"

The current owner bought the car from Posh and Becks in 2003, and met Victoria when she signed and handed over the logbook. "He said it was the nicest car on the lot and he was told it had 'prominent owners'," added Ben. "He had to put down a deposit to find out who."

The driving seat where Beckham would have sat

The listing with Mullock's describes a "unique opportunity" to own Beckham's 5.4 litre V8 300bhp Lincoln Navigator. It says: "Purchased by Beckham in 2000, as featured in The Sun newspaper, as one of the first Lincoln Navigators to be imported into the UK. Finished in a deep gloss black coat, with privacy glass, 20” chrome wheels, is something of a head turner.

"A top of the range vehicle from Ford at the time, the Lincoln was considered the showpiece model and one that was worthy of celebrity status. This particular model is loaded with luxury extras from a numeric code entry to front doors, to a roof-mounted DVD player, heated seats, power pedals and much more! The current second owner acquired the vehicle in 2003 direct from the American import garage which had the Beckhams as long-standing clients.

View from the back seat, where baby Brooklyn Beckham would have been sitting

"A fully-loaded motor vehicle with a history to match, the current owner has undertaken a complete mechanical restoration with no expense spared. The V8 controlled with a smooth electronic transmission.

"The vehicle comes with a mere 45,000 miles on the clock and comes with a 12-month MOT. Following a period when the vehicle was taken off road, it has been completely mechanically restored with new suspension, braking system and a number of chassis related body panels, many of which were hand made as these panels have ceased to be available from Ford USA for some years.

A substantial number of photographs showing the underside rebuild and related receipts (in excess of £25,000) will be included in the sale. No expense was spared in order to ensure that the restoration was of a very high standard.

The car featured all the mod cons of the time

"In addition to history file of monies spent, the original sales brochure from Lincoln is included together with the original sales photos from the importers. The chrome wheels were replaced some years previously but every effort was made to source appropriate American replacements. Tyres are as new and thus with relatively low mileage for its age mechanically this vehicle has many years of service life left. Indeed Lincoln advertises that these engines are good for 100,000 miles without a major service. Viewing strictly by appointment only and independent mechanical inspection welcome."