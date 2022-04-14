Notification Settings

Fire destroyed caravan on the A49 near Little Stretton

By David Tooley

A touring caravan was destroyed by fire in Little Stretton in an incident on Wednesday evening.

Picture: Church Stretton Fire Station
Fire fighters were scrambled from Church Stretton and Craven Arms at about 9.40pm and A49 was closed while teams dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for Church Stretton Fire Station said: "We have just been out tonight to an incident on the A49 in Little Stretton where sadly someone's touring caravan was on fire and was totally destroyed.

"We had to close the A49 for a little while for safety reasons as we dealt with the incident but the road has now been fully reopened."

The fire service stop message was sent to Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service's control at 10.17pm.

West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service have been invited to comment.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

