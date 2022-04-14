Fire destroyed caravan on the A49 near Little Stretton

Picture: Church Stretton Fire Station

Fire fighters were scrambled from Church Stretton and Craven Arms at about 9.40pm and A49 was closed while teams dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for Church Stretton Fire Station said: "We have just been out tonight to an incident on the A49 in Little Stretton where sadly someone's touring caravan was on fire and was totally destroyed.

"We had to close the A49 for a little while for safety reasons as we dealt with the incident but the road has now been fully reopened."

The fire service stop message was sent to Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service's control at 10.17pm.