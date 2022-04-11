Tommy Conlon

Mobile phone shop boss Tommy Conlon, aged 35, from Church Stretton, has lost four stone since the start of 2022 by running, boxing and biking, and is now close to breaking the 30 stone mark heading in the right direction.

"I last wore the suit five years ago at my sister's wedding and it is so pleasing to get into it again," said Tommy, who has achieved his latest milestone despite recent stresses and the sad death of his grandmother.

"I am really enjoying the weight loss, and Sarah is looking forward to the wedding. She's lost a stone for the wedding too, is being really pampered and is about to start a new job."

Another of Tommy's aims has been to keep up with his five-year-old son, Harvey.

"We went walking and splashing in a stream and I am keeping up with a five-year-old," said Tommy.

The fundraising side of Tommy's efforts are also going well too. He's aiming to raise £5,000 to split between The Little Rascals Foundation and The Rotary Club Of Church Stretton. At the latest count the funds had reached £2,800.

Coming soon on his agenda is a charity ride on static bikes in the summer. And he's continuing to impress in the boxing ring.

He is also sharing his weight loss journey with his 3,484 followers on Instagram @tommysweightlosschallenge2022 or on Facebook at Tommy’s Weight Loss Challenge 2022.

He's also featured in a video walk with former Wales and Shrewsbury Town footballer Dave Edwards where he walked for 15 minutes on an incline without stopping.

"This was the first time, whereby I was actually able to walk for a full 15 minutes with out stopping, because of my weight or the pain from my fibromyalgia and I even managed to do it at an incline of 2.5 at 6kph.

"It just shows with the right mindset and the right kind of support, anyone can achieve anything."