Sunflowers outside a village hall will raise funds for Ukraine

A group of people supporting the Sunflower of Peace charity organisation place sunflowers outside the Russian Embassy in west London, to mark the first week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Picture date: Thursday March 3, 2022. See PA story POLITICS Ukraine. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Members of the All Stretton Village Hall Committee have decided to raise sunflowers from seed for planting in the borders of the car park.

They are hoping people will donate money to buy a sunflower which will then be planted out and all proceeds will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Cate Latchford, the 58-year-old chairman of the Village Hall Committee, said: "We have an area in the car park with borders for flowers and this year it was suggested that we plant it to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"I suggested that in light of what is happening in Ukraine that we might plant sunflowers and grow seedlings which then people can pay a donation to see them planted.

"Hopefully the garden area will be full of these wonderful flowers in the summer.

"We have organised a justgiving page and hope to raise £1,000.

"We have suggested that people give a donation of £5 but they can donate as much or as little as they wish.

"Villagers throughout All Stretton are growing the sunflower seeds in their greenhouses so we hope to have a wonderful display.

"We are hoping to get more than 40 sunflowers in bloom and have planted seeds of both the large and small varieties.

"If we get more sunflowers donated than the borders can hold then we will spread them throughout the village.

"We also had the idea of stencilling pictures on the outside walls of the Village Hall.

"The idea of the fundraising scheme has been copied from a friend, Clare Greener, who runs Wall Flowers from a cutting garden near Rushbury.

"The sunflowers should be a lovely sight in the summer and the money will be going to help Ukrainian refugees.