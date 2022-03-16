All Stretton plans big breakfast fundraiser for Ukraine

Flag of Ukraine - available under creative commons licence - by UP9.

All Stretton Village Hall is the place to be from 9am to 12 noon on Sunday, April 3 for a Big Breakfast fundraiser.

Organiser Sara Perry said: "I can't even imagine what those people are going through and that is what drove me and others to do something to help."

Proceeds will be going to the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

There will be a choice of a farmhouse breakfast, a vegetarian breakfast or muesli, cornflakes and toast. Each breakfast will come with a choice of tea, coffee, hot chocolate or fruit juice.

There will also be raffle.

Sittings will take place from 9am-10am; 10am to 11am or 11am to 12 noon and have to be booked and tickets paid for in advance.

Tickets can be obtained from Newsworld, Peppers and Kaboodle.