Closure of community organisation in south Shropshire leads to generous charity donations

Tuesday club presentation

The Tuesday Club in Church Stretton closed because of Covid in March 2020 and the difficult decision was taken not to revive it.

It had offered friendship and companionship to people of all ages who live alone or who find it difficult to get about.

The club provided food, transportation and entertainment each week with the help of a hard-working and enthusiastic group of volunteers.

Now three cheques totalling over £9,000 were handed to The Mayfair Trust, Mayfair Ring and Ride service, and Church Stretton Good Neighbours.

It was the amount of money left in the club's bank account.

Guy Sjögren, Chair of Good Neighbours, thanked the Tuesday Club volunteers.

He said: “Good Neighbours is almost entirely dependent upon bequests and donations for its financial wellbeing.

"Whilst we are sad that the Tuesday Club has decided to fold after almost 40 years, we are, of course, enormously grateful to the club both for including us among the recipients and for their extraordinary generosity.”

Nicola Daniels, the chief officer for Mayfair Community Centre thanked Tuesday Club and all of its volunteers “for all their hard work over the years and the difference they have made to so many people’s lives."

She added: "We are overwhelmed by the donation that we’ve received which will help us to continue to provide the wide range of services which we provide to the local community.”

Mayfair Ring and Ride transport service operates from the Mayfair Health and Wellbeing Centre in Easthope Road, Church Stretton. They have gratefully received a donation too.

John Avery, transport coordinator for Ring and Ride, which supported Tuesday Club for many years by transporting members each week, said they were moved by the size of the donation and intend to use it to start a fund towards a new electric minibus for the Ring and Ride service.

Mayfair is a community and healthy living centre in Church Stretton.

It provides services, facilities and activities to support the health, wellbeing and independence of people living in the Strettons and surrounding areas.