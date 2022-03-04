Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Residents urged to plan ahead for Queen's Jubilee events in Church Stretton

By David TooleyChurch StrettonPublished:

Residents in Church Stretton who are planning to hold street parties to celebrate the Queen's jubilee are being encouraged to hold them on Sunday, June 5 to avoid clashing with organised events.

Her Majesty The Queen
Her Majesty The Queen

A number of big events are being held across the town over the long bank holiday weekend, including a beacon on June 2 at Russells Meadow with Church Stretton Community Singers, prior to fireworks on Caer Caradoc.

On Friday, June 3 there will be a Family Fun Day and Dog Show with lots of activities in Sandford Avenue Recreation Park. Then on Saturday, June 4 a community party is being organised by the All Stretton Jubilee Committee.

The town council's website has lots of information on organising street parties and applying for temporary road closures.

A spokesperson for the town council said: "Please let us know what you are planning to celebrate the jubilee including date and time so we can coordinate this with other events taking place.

"We would also be grateful for offers of volunteer help on the Family Fun Day and Dog Show on June 3."

For more information visit the town council website https://www.churchstretton-tc.gov.uk/uncategorized/celebrating-the-jubilee-in-church-stretton/

Church Stretton
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News