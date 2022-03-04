Residents urged to plan ahead for Queen's Jubilee events in Church Stretton

Her Majesty The Queen

A number of big events are being held across the town over the long bank holiday weekend, including a beacon on June 2 at Russells Meadow with Church Stretton Community Singers, prior to fireworks on Caer Caradoc.

On Friday, June 3 there will be a Family Fun Day and Dog Show with lots of activities in Sandford Avenue Recreation Park. Then on Saturday, June 4 a community party is being organised by the All Stretton Jubilee Committee.

The town council's website has lots of information on organising street parties and applying for temporary road closures.

A spokesperson for the town council said: "Please let us know what you are planning to celebrate the jubilee including date and time so we can coordinate this with other events taking place.

"We would also be grateful for offers of volunteer help on the Family Fun Day and Dog Show on June 3."